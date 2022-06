Walker (5-2) allowed a run on two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings to earn the win Saturday over the Marlins.

Walker limited the damage to an Avisail Garcia RBI double in the seventh inning. With the strong outing Saturday, Walker has quality starts in consecutive appearances for the first time this year. He's now at a 2.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 44:17 K:BB through 59.1 innings across 11 starts overall. He's projected for a rematch with the Marlins in Miami next week.