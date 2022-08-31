Walker allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings against the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.

Walker managed to get through the Dodgers' lineup the first time but ran into trouble the second time through the order. A few hits, a hit batter and a walk led to three runs being scored in the third inning. The wild outing was uncharacteristic of Walker this season as Tuesday was just the third time that he has walked three or more batters in his 23 starts. He will carry a 3.45 ERA into his next start which is lined up to be against Washington this weekend.