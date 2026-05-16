Myers might get a chance to replace Clay Holmes (fibula) in the Mets' rotation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander started 31 games for the Brewers over the prior two seasons before being acquired as part of the Freddy Peralta trade this winter, but Myers has been used almost exclusively out of the bullpen in 2026 and has yet to throw more than 40 pitches in an appearance, and no more than 25 in his last five outings dating back to May 6. The Mets don't have a day off until May 28, however, so they'll need to decide quickly who will plug the hole in the rotation after Holmes was struck by a comebacker Friday and fractured his right fibula. Prospects Jonah Tong and Jack Wenninger are also options, but both have struggled to find the plate on a consistent basis at Triple-A Syracuse.