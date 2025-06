The Mets recalled Zuber from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Zuber has been in the minors all season, putting up a 6.08 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through 23.2 innings. Despite his poor minor-league performance, the Mets will rely on him to make up for the losses of Blade Tidwell and Justin Garza, both of whom were optioned to Syracuse on Saturday.