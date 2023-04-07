Megill (2-0) picked up the win Friday, allowing three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 9-3 victory over Miami. He struck out three.

The right-hander wasn't dominant, managed only eight swinging strikes among 88 pitches, but he didn't need to be with the Mets' offense firing on all cylinders. Megill has won his first two starts of the season, posting a 1.64 ERA and 10:4 K:BB through 11 innings, and with Justin Verlander (shoulder) likely still at least a couple weeks away from returning, the 27-year-old should get at least a few more turns through the rotation.