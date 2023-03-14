Megill gave up three hits and a walk while striking out three over four scoreless innings during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

With the fifth spot in the Mets' rotation up for grabs due to Jose Quintana's rib injury, Megill replaced Max Scherzer as the starter Monday so the young right-hander could face big-league hitters, and he responded by shutting down a lineup that included Jazz Chisholm, Garrett Cooper and Jorge Soler. David Peterson also remains in the mix for the open rotation job and has yet to allow a run this spring himself, but Megill's performance Monday keeps him firmly in the mix.