Megill yielded four runs on six hits and a walk over four innings during Sunday's loss to the Giants. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Megill threw just 49 of 81 pitches for strikes in the lackluster outing. He gave up a run in each of the first two innings followed by two more in the fourth. His season ERA rose to 3.96 alongside a 19:12 K:BB across 25 innings. Megill has allowed five homers this year, including four in his last three starts. His next matchup is projected to be at home against Atlanta.