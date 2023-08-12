Megill (6-6) yielded six runs (five earned) on nine hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Megill looked solid through three shutout innings before Atlanta broke the scoreless tie in the fourth. He's been tagged with 22 earned runs over his last 22 frames, driving his season ERA up to 5.64. The 28-year-old has allowed at least four runs in seven of his 17 MLB appearances. Assuming he gets another turn in the rotation, Megill is lined up to face the Pirates at home next week.