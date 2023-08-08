Megill is scheduled to start Friday's game against Atlanta at Citi Field.

He'll pick up a second straight turn through the New York trade following last week's trade that sent Justin Verlander to Houston. After returning from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday to make his first appearance for the Mets since June 21, Megill took a loss against the Orioles while giving up five earned runs on nine hits and zero walks over 4.2 innings. He now sits on a 5.45 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 61:39 K:BB in 76 innings over 16 starts with the Mets this season, and those poor ratios should mostly keep him off the fantasy radar outside of NL-only leagues.