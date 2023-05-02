Megill pitched 5.2 innings against Atlanta in the second game of a doubleheader Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Megill got through five frames without yielding a run and carried a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning. However, he got into trouble in that frame by allowing a leadoff double and two walks to find himself in a bases-loaded, two-out jam. Eddie Rosario tagged the right-hander for a bases-clearing double, wiping out his lead and ending his outing on a sour note. Megill won his first three starts of the season but hasn't picked up a victory since. Over his past three outings, he's recorded a 6.14 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and unpalatable 10:8 K:BB over 14.2 frames.