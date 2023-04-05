site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Tylor Megill: Home opener postponed
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thursday's game between the Marlins and Mets has been postposed due to impending inclement weather, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets' home opener will now be played Friday instead. Scheduled starters Megill and Edward Cabrera will get an extra day of rest.
