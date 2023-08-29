Megill did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out eight.

Megill turned in quite a performance against a formidable Rangers offense, allowing just one run in the sixth inning while logging a season-high eight strikeouts. The 28-year-old right-hander had struggled to a 6.86 ERA in his prior four starts since rejoining the Mets' rotation earlier this month. Overall, Megill sports a 5.29 ERA with a 1.68 WHIP and 82:47 K:BB across 20 starts (97 innings) this season. He'll look to build on Monday's performance in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend against the Mariners.