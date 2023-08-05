Megill will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Saturday in Baltimore.

Megill will join David Peterson as new members of the Mets rotation after the team traded Max Scherzer to the Rangers and Justin Verlander to the Astros within the past week. Since being optioned to Syracuse on June 22, Megill hasn't done much to inspire confidence that he'll emerge as a fantasy-friendly option as he makes his way back to the Mets. Over his six starts at Triple-A, Megill has posted an 8.67 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB in 27 innings.