Megill will likely be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to take Justin Verlander's spot in the Mets' rotation, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

David Peterson is set to take over for Max Scherzer, who was dealt to the Rangers this past Saturday, and the Mets will probably then turn to Megill as their other fill-in starter after moving Verlander to Houston on Tuesday afternoon. Megill, 28, carries an ugly 5.17 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 58:39 K:BB in 71.1 innings (15 starts) this season at the major-league level.