Megill (7-6) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over five innings against the Pirates. He struck out five.

Megill allowed the leadoff man to reach base in each of the first three innings, with the latter coming home to score on a Bryan Reynolds home run. However, the right-hander was still able to get through five innings of work despite also matching his season high with four walks. It marked Megill's first win since June 16 against the Cardinals while he still holds a 7.20 ERA through three August starts, along with a 11:5 K:BB.