Megill (9-8) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Phillies, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 7.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander saved his best performance of the season for last, as he hadn't worked more than six innings in any start this season. The quality start was Megill's sixth of 2023, but half of them have come in his last six outings -- a stretch in which he posted a 2.55 ERA and 31:12 K:BB through 35.1 innings. The impressive finish to the campaign should make the 28-year-old a favorite to secure an Opening Day rotation spot with the Mets in 2024, provided the team doesn't engage in another winter spending spree.