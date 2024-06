The Mets optioned Megill to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday,

As expected, Megill will return to the minors after he was knocked around for six earned runs over 5.1 innings in Saturday's 9-6 loss to Houston. Over his five starts in June, the right-hander turned in a 7.43 ERA and 1.74 WHIP across 23 innings. The Mets are likely to call up Christian Scott from Triple-A Syracuse later this week to replace Megill in the rotation.