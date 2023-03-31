Megill was recalled Friday from Triple-A Syracuse, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Megill will jump into the Mets' starting rotation Saturday at Miami as the fill-in for Justin Verlander, who is out indefinitely because of a low-grade teres major strain in his upper right arm. Megill, 27, holds a career 4.73 ERA in 137 major-league innings and probably shouldn't be considered an attractive fantasy streaming option outside of deeper mixed and NL-only leagues.

