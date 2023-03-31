Megill was recalled Friday from Triple-A Syracuse, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Megill will jump into the Mets' starting rotation Saturday at Miami as the fill-in for Justin Verlander, who is out indefinitely because of a low-grade teres major strain in his upper right arm. Megill, 27, holds a career 4.73 ERA in 137 major-league innings and probably shouldn't be considered an attractive fantasy streaming option outside of deeper mixed and NL-only leagues.
More News
-
Mets' Tylor Megill: Will get start Saturday•
-
Mets' Tylor Megill: Loses out on rotation spot•
-
Mets' Tylor Megill: Seems headed for Triple-A•
-
Mets' Tylor Megill: Rough performance Sunday•
-
Mets' Tylor Megill: Blanks Marlins in Monday's audition•
-
Mets' Tylor Megill: Could be favorite for No. 5 spot•