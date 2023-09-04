Megill (8-7) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Mariners. He struck out six.

Though Megill managed to claim his eighth victory of the season, he fell two outs shy of a quality start and served up a pair of home runs. Megill also struggled with control, walking a pair of batters and logging a hit by pitch. Over his last four appearances (21 innings), Megill owns a 3.86 ERA to pair with a 24:9 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to take on the Twins for his next start.