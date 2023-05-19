Megill (5-2) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings.

As usual, Megill didn't drop any jaws in the victory, but he limited the damage against him and went six innings to finish with his second quality start of the campaign. What he's lacked in electricity the right-hander has made up for in consistency -- he's struck out exactly four batters in four straight outings and has yet to give up more than four runs in an appearance this season. Megill is up to five wins on the campaign, tied for sixth-most in the majors.