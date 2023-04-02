Megill (1-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings against Miami. He struck out seven.

Filling in for Justin Verlander (teres major strain), Megill walked two of the first seven batters he faced Saturday, showing some of the same control issues that plagued him in spring training. He buckled down from there, however, and would go on to complete five innings on 93 pitches. Megill and David Peterson will essentially continue their spring training competition into the regular season, though it's entirely possible both pitchers stick around long term if there are additional injuries to the starting rotation.