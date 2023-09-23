Megill did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over six innings against the Phillies. He struck out six.

Megill was cruising through five scoreless innings before running out of steam in the sixth inning. His run-free outing was undone by a three-run homer given up to J.T. Realmuto in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old pitcher has struggled to the tune of a 4.92 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 98:56 K:BB over 119 innings this season. Megill is currently scheduled to make his last start of the year against the Phillies at home.