Megill gave up six runs (three earned) on six hits and five walks over 3.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out two.

David Peterson got the start Sunday while Megill came on in relief, and while neither pitcher was at their best, Peterson ended up with the much cleaner line in the box score. Megill did get stretched out to 78 pitches (42 strikes), but his late stumble in camp did him no favors as he tries to win the fifth starter role for the Mets. Barring a late development, Peterson should be viewed as the favorite to begin the regular season as part of the rotation.