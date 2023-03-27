Megill is expected to begin the season in the rotation with Triple-A Syracuse rather than remain in the big-league bullpen, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

"We're proceeding down the path of him as a starter and we'll continue to do that," Mets manager Buck Showalter said Sunday. "We don't see Tylor fitting in the bullpen right now." Megill looked good early in camp but his control wavered late and he lost the battle for the fifth starter job to David Peterson. Through 17 Grapefruit League innings, Megill posted a 12:13 K:BB, something he'll need to correct before he'll be considered for a promotion.