Megill (7-7) took the loss Tuesday as the Mets fell 3-2 to Atlanta, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander limited the damage despite being in constant trouble, as Atlanta had at least one runner in scoring position in every inning Megill worked -- something exacerbated by the four wild pitches he was charged with. Since rejoining the rotation in August, he's stumbled to a 6.86 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB through 19.2 innings, but the Mets don't have many other options. His next turn comes around early next week for a home start against the Rangers.