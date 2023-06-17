Megill (6-4) picked up the win in Friday's 6-1 victory over the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

It was arguably the best performance of the season for the right-hander, who tied his season high in Ks and didn't issue a free pass for the first time in 2023 en route to his third quality start in 14 trips to the mound. Megill's been far from consistent, and since the beginning of May he carries a 5.32 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 37:23 K:BB through 44 innings even after Friday's effort. He'll look to keep building momentum in his next outing, likely to come on the road next week in Houston.