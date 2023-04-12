Megill (3-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Padres, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Juan Soto clubbed a two-run homer off Megill in the top of the first inning, but the right-hander shut the door for the rest of his outing before handing things off to the Mets' equally stingy bullpen. Megill sports a 2.25 ERA through three starts and 16 innings with a 13:7 K:BB, but he lines up for a tough test in his next start early next week, on the road against the Dodgers.