Megill allowed six runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Sunday.

Megill ran into some trouble in the third and fourth innings, but he was able to avoid the loss by exiting with the game tied at 6-6. It's the second start in a row and the fourth time this year he's failed to pitch five full innings. He's now at a 4.67 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 43:27 K:BB through 54 innings across 11 starts. Megill is tentatively set for a home start versus the Blue Jays in his next outing.