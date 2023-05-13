Megill (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Nationals, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander was far from efficient, throwing only 53 of 93 pitches for strikes, and when Megill left the mound for good after the bottom of the fifth inning, the Mets were staring at a 2-0 deficit. The team's moribund offense put three runs on the board in the top of the sixth however, while Megill was still the pitcher of record, and the bullpen did the rest. The 27-year-old continues to fight the strike zone and has issued at least three walks in five of his last six outings, posting a 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 21:18 K:BB through 29.1 innings over that stretch. Despite those struggles though, it's not clear whether Megill or Joey Lucchesi will get bumped from the rotation when Carlos Carrasco (elbow) returns from the IL.