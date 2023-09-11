Megill allowed two hits and four walks over five shutout innings in Sunday's win over the Twins. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

Megill faced some issues with his command but was able to work around a couple of threats to turn in five clean frames. He was locked into a duel with Minnesota's Pablo Lopez and the Mets weren't able to break the scoreless tie until the ninth inning. Megill has allowed three or fewer runs in five straight outings, posting a 3.12 ERA during that span and lowering his season mark to 5.03. His next start is currently projected to be at home against the Reds.