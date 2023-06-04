Megill did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and five walks over 5.1 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out five.

Megill struggled with control once again Saturday, setting a season-high with five walks while hitting the strike zone on just 58 of his 103 pitches. However, the 27-year-old managed to limit damage, letting just one runner score despite allowing five hits. Though Megill owns a 5-3 record, he has stumbled to a 4.40 ERA, 5.19 FIP and a 1.50 K/BB through 59.1 innings and is lined up to make his next start against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.