The Mets will recall Megill from Triple-A Syracuse to have him start in place of Justin Verlander (shoulder) on Saturday at Miami, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Verlander is headed to the 15-day injured list after being diagnosed Thursday with a teres major strain, which opens up a rotation spot for Megill, who had been optioned out to Triple-A just before the end of spring training. The 27-year-old right-hander posted a rough 5.13 ERA over 47.1 major-league innings last season and also struggled this spring in the Grapefruit League.