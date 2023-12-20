The Mets acquired Taylor and Adrian Houser from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for Coleman Crow (elbow), Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Taylor became expendable for the Brewers when they secured top outfield prospect Jackson Chourio to a pre-debut eight-year, $82 million contract earlier this month. Elbow troubles limited Taylor to 81 major-league games in 2023 and he batted just .234 with a .267 on-base percentage across 243 plate appearances when healthy. The 29-year-old projects to function as a fourth outfielder and bench bat in Queens.