Muckenhirn has posted a 7:0 K:BB over six scoreless innings this spring and could win the final spot in the Mets' bullpen, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old southpaw has yet to make his big-league debut, but he could get that chance in 2023 in a New York bullpen with a spot open after Edwin Diaz's season-ending knee injury. Muckenhirn would give the Mets a second left-handed relief option behind Brooks Raley (hamstring) and would likely work in low-leverage spots.