Sanchez pitched 3.2 frames, allowing seven runs on eight hits while striking out three in the Nationals' Game 1 win over the Rockies during Saturday's doubleheader. The 29-year-old did not factor into the decision and was designated for assignment after the second game concluded. He will now report to Triple-A Rochester, get claimed by another team or get released outright. Sanchez owns an abysmal 8.33 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 31.1 innings in seven starts this year.