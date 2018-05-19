Sanchez will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader to serve as the 26th man, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Sanchez has appeared in five games with Washington this season and will provide a little extra depth around the diamond during Saturday's nightcap. Through 24 contest with Syracuse, he's hit .298/.352/.426 with one home run and eight RBI.