Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Will join Nationals as 26th man
Sanchez will be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader to serve as the 26th man, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Sanchez has appeared in five games with Washington this season and will provide a little extra depth around the diamond during Saturday's nightcap. Through 24 contest with Syracuse, he's hit .298/.352/.426 with one home run and eight RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Called up to majors•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Gets nod to start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Still recovering from hit by pitch•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart