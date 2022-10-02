site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Alex Call: Absent again Sunday
Call is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Call was left out of the lineup for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader, and he will remain on the bench for Sunday's contest. Cesar Hernandez will start in left field in Call's place.
