Nationals' Alex Call: Absent from Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Call is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Call went just 3-for-28 (.107) over his last eight games, so he will get a break after starting 10 straight contests. Cesar Hernandez will enter the lineup in Call's place.
