Call is batting second again for the Nationals on Thursday at Colorado.
Call also occupied the No. 2 spot in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Rays. The 28-year-old outfielder boasts a .438 on-base percentage with four RBI through four games played this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Alex Call: On base four times against Rays•
-
Nationals' Alex Call: Starts in left field Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Alex Call: To open as fourth outfielder•
-
Nationals' Alex Call: Bench role could be slipping away•
-
Nationals' Alex Call: Riding pine Monday•
-
Nationals' Alex Call: Absent again Sunday•