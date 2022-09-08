Call went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-6 victory over St. Louis.

Call had a game to remember as he recorded his first career multi-hit game, exploding for four hits, including two for extra bases. His five RBI were also a career high as he powered the Nationals' offense Thursday. The double was Call's first of the season, and the long ball his second. The big day at the plate bodes well for the rookie's case for increased playing time down the stretch.