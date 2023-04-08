Call went 1-for-4 with a homer, and three RBI Friday's victory over the Rockies.
Call hit a leadoff home run off Jose Urena to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead. The outfielder also walked in a run in the third and hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The homer was the first of the season for Call, and he's now driven in seven runs over six games.
