Call is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Call started the past 11 games and will take a seat after he posted a .227/.327/.318 slash line with one home run, seven RBI and eight runs during that stretch. Stone Garrett will man left field and bat seventh in Sunday's series finale.
