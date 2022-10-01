site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Alex Call: Not starting nightcap
Call isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Call started the first game of the twin bill and went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts. Cesar Hernandez will start in left field and bat sixth during the nightcap.
