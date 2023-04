Call went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to Tampa Bay.

All three hits were singles, but it was still a productive night for Call, who has started two of three games in left field since Corey Dickerson (calf) landed on the IL. Call hit fifth Tuesday, but he could soon work his way up to the top of the order after beginning the year by going 3-for-8 with a 3:3 BB:K in three starts.