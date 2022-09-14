Call will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Call started each of the past five games in left field, but he'll slide over to center Wednesday while Lane Thomas is manning right field and while Victor Robles (neck) remains day-to-day with an injury. Over the last five contests, Call went 7-for-20 with three extra-base hits and a walk. Call appears set to get a look as a regular in the Washington outfield while utility man Cesar Hernandez picks up more work in the infield.