Nationals' Alex Call: Riding pine Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Call isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta.
Call started the last three games and went 3-for-8 with a run, two walks and a strikeout. Cesar Hernandez will take over in left field and bat fifth Monday.
