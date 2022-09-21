site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-alex-call-sitting-again-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Alex Call: Sitting again Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Call isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta.
Call has recorded two extra-base hits over his last three games, but he'll remain on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Josh Palacios is starting in left field and batting eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read