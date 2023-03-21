Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced Tuesday that Call will open the season as the team's fourth outfielder, Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports.

Call has posted an impressive .333/.426/.436 batting line through 47 plate appearances this spring in Grapefruit League play. He also showed pretty well in his first taste of MLB action last year between Cleveland and Washington. The 28-year-old can cover all three outfield spots, which certainly helped his case to make the Opening Day roster.