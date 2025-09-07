Lord (5-8) earned the victory over the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and four walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings.

Lord was crushed in his previous three outings, giving up 18 runs (17 earned) while serving up four homers over 12.2 innings during that span. He was vastly better against a tough opponent Saturday, yielding just a second-inning run and falling one out shy of a quality start. Lord did walk four batters, but he also fanned a season-high seven and racked up 12 whiffs. The right-hander is lined up to make his next start on the road against Miami.