Lord has a 2.79 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB in 38.2 innings over 29 relief appearances this season.

The rookie right-hander made six starts earlier in the year with less impressive results, but since shifting to the bullpen Lord has found his groove. He's been even more effective since the beginning of June, delivering a 2.19 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB over his last 24.2 innings while recording six of his seven holds on the season. He doesn't have the strikeout upside typical of high-leverage arms, but Lord could find himself in the closer picture for the Nationals if Kyle Finnegan gets shipped out at the trade deadline.